The BC Cannabis Store that’s slated to open in Prince George this winter is looking for potential employees.

A job fair is being hosted tomorrow (Tuesday) by the province’s Liquor Distribution Branch at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel from Noon until 6pm as they look to fill between 10 and 16 positions.

Spokesperson, Kate Bilney explained to MyNechakoValleyNow.com what they are looking for.

“We’re looking for people with extensive customer service experience, especially in the retail industry. We’re looking for people that are enthusiastic and willing to learn because the products that we sell are pretty complex.”

Bilney states the job fair is another chance to branch after opening its location in Kamloops with another storefront also slated for Vanderhoof.

“We’re looking to expand our operations across the province to make sure British Columbians have access to safe non-medical cannabis no matter where they live.”

“We’re really hoping people come down and see if they are interested in working for BC Cannabis stores and find out about what we do along with stuff in our job fair.”

The government-run pot shop will be located within the Pine Centre Mall.