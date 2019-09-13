Electronics store in PG falls victim to two armed robberies in over a week
Three people are facing charges after a robbery at an electronics store in Prince George.
It is the second reported incident of this kind in just over a week.
The latest robbery on Walls Avenue happened just after noon on Tuesday according to the RCMP.
“We learned that two males and a female moved products from the shelf and then rushed towards the exit and in the process, came in contact with a staff member who was threatened by the two male suspects with a knife,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass.
Twenty-seven-year-old Keenan Frank Sam of PG has been charged with several offenses including robbery, uttering threats, four counts of failing to comply with a probation order and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.
A 15-year-old man is also facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.
A warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Chelise Danika Johnny following this week’s incident.
She is described as:
- First Nations
- Five-feet four inches tall
- 110 pounds
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
The same-store was part of another robbery on September 3rd where two men tried to walk out with merchandise and threatened staff before leaving.
“We received a similar call to the same store for persons trying to leave the story with high-end merchandise and threatened staff on their way to the exit.”
Both suspects also fled the store before police arrived, but not before witnesses took photos.
The first suspect is described as:
- First Nations Male
- Dark Hair
- Wearing a black hoody with a “P” on the front
- White runners
- Grey track pants with a stripe down the side
The second suspect is described as:
- Male
- Dark hair and a full beard
- Tattoo on the left side of his neck
- Wearing green camo ball cap, a black hoody with red writing on the front & white writing on the arm along with blue jeans and black runners