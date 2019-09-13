Three people are facing charges after a robbery at an electronics store in Prince George.

It is the second reported incident of this kind in just over a week.

The latest robbery on Walls Avenue happened just after noon on Tuesday according to the RCMP.

“We learned that two males and a female moved products from the shelf and then rushed towards the exit and in the process, came in contact with a staff member who was threatened by the two male suspects with a knife,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keenan Frank Sam of PG has been charged with several offenses including robbery, uttering threats, four counts of failing to comply with a probation order and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

A 15-year-old man is also facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

A warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Chelise Danika Johnny following this week’s incident.

She is described as:

First Nations

Five-feet four inches tall

110 pounds

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

The same-store was part of another robbery on September 3rd where two men tried to walk out with merchandise and threatened staff before leaving.

“We received a similar call to the same store for persons trying to leave the story with high-end merchandise and threatened staff on their way to the exit.”

Both suspects also fled the store before police arrived, but not before witnesses took photos.

The first suspect is described as:

First Nations Male

Dark Hair

Wearing a black hoody with a “P” on the front

White runners

Grey track pants with a stripe down the side

The second suspect is described as: