Mountie charged with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law

The RCMP has charged a Mountie with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law.

The national police force has identified Cameron Ortis as the person charged under the Security of Information Act, and with two Criminal Code offences. It is not clear if Ortis is still with the force. The Security of Information Act meant to safeguard sensitive government information.

Former deputy Commissioner of Ontario’s provincial police launching wrongful dismissal lawsuit

A former deputy Commissioner of Ontario’s provincial police force is launching a $15-million wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the Ontario government.

Brad Blair is also calling for a commission of inquiry to investigate what he alleges are a string of “corrupt” government appointments.

Leaders continue campaigning ahead of October federal election

The Conservatives, NDP and Greens returned to their national tours Friday after an evening spent sparring in Toronto, without Justin Trudeau.

The Liberal leader picked up his campaign in Quebec .

Ford recalling thousands of 2017 explorers over sharp seat frame edge

Ford is recalling more than 300-thousand of its 2017 Explorers, including about 23-thousand in Canada, because of a sharp seat frame edge.

The automaker says there have been 31 reports of hand injuries from users reaching between the power front seat and centre console.