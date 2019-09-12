Updated story at 9:55 AM

According to the North District RCMP, one person died following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 16 last night (Wednesday).

The Prince George detachment responded to the call just after 5pm east of Purden Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson unveiled all the details to MyPGNow.com.

“A female passenger who was a 21-year-old from Valemount had been ejected from the vehicle and was air-lifted to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. The 41-year-old male driver who is also from Valemount is said to have a minor, non-life threatening injury”

“The single-vehicle was seen driving erratically prior to the crash and when police arrived on scene they found the vehicle on its roof in the ditch.”

Police believe speed and alcohol may have played a role in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing.

=====

Original Story at 9:10 AM

Drive BC reports the incident occurred 40km east of Purden Lake.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has since re-opened.

Police will provide more information once it’s available