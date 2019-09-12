95.9 the GOAT presented a cheque to NeighbourLink, Vanderhoof for $2500 earlier today. Neighbourlink serves approximately 60 meals a week at the local soup kitchen and provides hampers to more than 70 people a month.

Spokesperson Magaret Hall says donations generally go toward the cost of perishable goods. Donations can be made through NeighbourLink at any time, however, Hall says January and February are the slowest times of year for donations.

“Our biggest needs are canned milk, fish, fruit and vegetables. Local producers often donate meat, mostly beef, so that has worked well for us,” said Hall, who added that the monthly operating cost for the food bank is $11,600.00.

Thanks to community partners Integris, City Furniture, Northland Nissan, Faitron Communications and Tirecraft for being part of the fundraising initiative.