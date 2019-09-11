For the third consecutive year, UNBC ranks among the top five percent of universities around the world according to the latest Times Higher Education rankings.

UNBC is the only Canadian post-secondary school of its size to make the grade as the institution finished between 801st and 1,000th out of 1,400 universities from 92 different countries.

School President, Dr. Daniel Weekes told Vista Radio how they qualified in the top five percent of schools.

“There were more than 20-thousand universities in the world and so, the fact that we’re included among the 1,400 that the Times Higher Ed chooses to rank is an achievement in and of itself. It’s cutting across the elite universities to start with and then it dives into those 1,400.”

He also delves into how the school’s image has remained strong around the globe.

“I think the one thing that we have put a little more emphasis on is trying to get our story out, our presence on the internet and the social media work over this past year and even our international efforts and recruiting is good.”

“What keeps us there is the excellence of the institution and it’s getting some people to notice and to take heed and to say wow UNBC is doing great things.”

UNBC saw steady growth in each of the five categories with the biggest jump in citations, as that’s used to measure the influence research conducted at the university.

The post-secondary institution scored 42 points in the 2020 rankings, compared with 28.5 a year ago securing 748th overall.

Research was UNBC’s strongest category for the second straight year, placing 675th.

Since UNBC made its debut in the rankings in 2018, the score has steadily increased from 13.1 points to 18.5.

UNBC also scored higher in the teaching pillar, which measures everything from the student-to-faculty ratio, the percentage of faculty with doctoral degrees and the university’s reputation for excellence in teaching.

This year’s score was 19.3, up from 17.9 last year.

International outlook and industry income also saw modest gains. International outlook edged up to 37.3 from 37.1 while industry income climbed to 34.8 from 34.4.