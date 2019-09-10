Northern Health has issued a public service announcement for anyone considering undergoing needle-free filler treatments.

These procedures, commonly used for lip fillers and wrinkle treatments, use a pressurized pen to insert hyaluronic acid fillers into the skin without the use of needles or injections.

“No needle-free pressurized pen has been approved for use by Health Canada. Therefore no one, even regulated health professionals, should be providing fillers with this type of device,” said Spokesperson Neelam Hayer.

Hayer urges people who notice spas, salons, or individuals advertising the treatment to contact Northern Health.