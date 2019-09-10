A police sketch of the unknown man who picked up the Jack family on August 2nd, 1989

The investigation into a missing family that disappeared over 30 years ago is still open according to the Prince George RCMP.

The Jack family, which consisted Ronald, his partner Doreen along with their children Russell and Ryan who were nine and four-years-old were last heard from just after 1 AM on August 2nd 1989.

According to police, after Ronald called his mother in the Burns Lake area, it’s believed the family left their home on Strathcona Avenue in Prince George with an unknown man in a dark coloured pick-up truck.

“This case is probably the most infamous missing person case that we have when an entire family goes missing pretty much without a trace. Even though it was 30 years ago it’s still an open and active investigation,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass to MyPGNow.com.

The family was expected to return home in 10 days but have never been seen since.

At the end of August, the Major Crimes Unit in PG conducted a search on a portion of property just south of Vanderhoof on the Saik’uz First Nation.

No evidence of the Jack family was located.

“I was there for three days with elders, family, elders from different first nations and community groups and it’s definitely disappointing that there was no resolution to this and no closure for the family.”

“It could be the only time in documented Canadian history that this has happened. It’s tragic and mindblowing to fathom of the possibilities on what could have happened and why it happened.”

Investigators believe the following occurred:

· Ronnie spoke to a man at the First Litre Pub on the evening of Tuesday, August 1st, 1989;

· Ronnie and his partner Doreen were offered jobs at a logging camp or ranch thought to be near Clucluz Lake, approximately 40 kilometres west of Prince George or about halfway to Vanderhoof on Highway 16;

· As Ronnie and Doreen did not own a vehicle, the unknown man offered to drive the Jack family to the camp or ranch. The man accompanied Ronnie back to his residence, about four blocks from the pub and waited while the family packed;

· Ronnie called his brother in Southbank, BC at 11:16 PM.

· Approximately two hours later, Ronnie called his parents in Burns Lake, BC at 1:21 AM on Wednesday, August 2nd;

· At approximately 1:30 AM, the Jack family drove off with the unknown man in a dark coloured four-wheel drive pick-up truck.

The unknown male has been described as:

Caucasian male

35 to 40 years old

183 cm to 198 cm (6` to 6`6`) tall

91 to 125 kg (200 to 275 lbs)

Reddish-brown hair with a full beard

Wearing a ball cap, red checkered work shirt, faded blue jeans, blue nylon jacket, and work boots with leather fringes over the toes.

Anyone with information on their disappearance is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.