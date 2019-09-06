SD91 get a new transportation manager (supplied by: pixabay)

School District 91 in the Nechako Lakes has a new transportation manager.

Wayne Woods accepted the new position after the former manager got a job and moved to Victoria Island.

Woods is a long-time resident of Vanderhoof, a member of the Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation and a graduate of Nechako Valley Secondary,

Mike Skinner, SD91 Assistant Superintendent said Woods will bring a positive attitude.

“It really is about collaboration to ensure success and that’s what he’s demonstrated in his other jobs he’s been part of,” said Skinner.

The Transportation Manager oversees all of the student transportation in the district.

Skinner also said the district transports over 50 percent of their students.

“We have a large area. We go from Granisle up to past Fort St. James so, that’s where we’re relieved, how do you coordinate a large team over a large area to maintain safe reliable busing for our students,” he said.

The buses in the district travel over 27,000 km each week, there are 31 bus routes in six communities, the school district employs over 55 regular and part-time drivers as well as 4 mechanics and lastly, the school district owns and operate a fleet of over 50 buses.

Woods begins this new position on September 23.

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now