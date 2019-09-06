Another wet weekend is in store for Vanderhoof as we slowly wind down the summer season.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike Gismondi told MyNechakoValleyNow.com, packing an umbrella wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“It looks fairly wet when heading into the weekend as we have showers for Saturday night and Sunday and into Sunday night. The highs are looking at about 20 degrees on Saturday and 17 on Sunday with overnight lows of about 10 degrees.”

He adds the temperatures are right in line with the seasonal mark for this time of year.

Gismondi expects the cool and wet conditions to last into next week.

“We’ve got an upper-low kind of parked over the BC Interior and that’s going to give a chance of showers for most days through early next week and by later this week it might start drying up a little bit but we still might see some showers lingering.”