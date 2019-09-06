Prince George’s unemployment rate during the month of August came in at 4.9 % according to Stats Canada.

The rate pretty much remained flat when compared to August of last year.

However, Labour Division Analyst, Emmanuelle Bourbeau told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the complexion was a little different for the Prince George-Cariboo economic region.

“There were 83,000 people working in August and that was little change when compared to August of 2018. For the number of unemployed people, we had 5,500, which is an increase of 1,100 compared to 12 months earlier.”

The economic region saw employment increase in natural resources and transportation and warehousing but declined in manufacturing and construction.

In BC, the jobless rate came in at 5 %, which increased half a point when compared to the same time last year.

The province is now behind Quebec (4.7%) when it comes to the lowest unemployment rate in Canada.

The national rate is at 5.7%.