The judicial interim release of a suspect charged with attempted murder and kidnapping has been adjourned until later this month.

23-year-old Michael Drynock who appeared by video Wednesday morning in Williams Lake Provincial Court from the Prince George Regional Correction Centre won’t be back in court until Sept. 25.

“This is a very serious matter and we should probably address a publication ban,” defense lawyer Alfred Kaiser said in requesting a publication ban.

“Information has a way of getting out in the community when there is no ban in place.”

25-year-old Jayson Gilbert who is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping remains in custody and won’t be back in court until Sept. 11.

Drynock and Gilbert were both charged in connection with a police incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9 that resulted in the disappearance of Branton Regner.

Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said it will be upward of a week before they can publicly release any further information on the human remains found in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge on Aug. 28.

Police have said that the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge is believed to be related to a homicide in Williams Lake on Aug. 6 that left a 43-year-old male dead.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok, My Cariboo Now.