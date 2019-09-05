A Prince George woman and her family got more than they bargained for after a trip to Ferguson Lake, near the northeast corner of Prince George.

Alana Bull along with her dog, two kids and mom Carolyn go to the area quite often but when they arrived just before 6pm last night (Wednesday), they heard a man named Brandon screaming for help after a bear was chasing him in the lake.

Bull described to MyPGNow.com what she saw after that.

“The bear did make contact with him by pushing him under the water so he had some scrapes and puncture wounds, the bear did swim away from him and when the bear started swimming to the shore once again me and my dog booked it back to the dock.”

“The man got out and there was another lady was there with blankets, we offered first aid but the ambulance was there by then and we did hopefully what anybody would do.”

Her dog was credited with distracting the bear and getting it away from the man according to emergency crews and the conservation office.

Bull along with her family visit frequently but may take a few extra items next time around.

“We go there quite often as we live in the area and I usually have my dog with me as he picks up the scent pretty good and he’s a pretty big dog. I will probably buy some bear mace now.”

Emergency crews and conservation officers attended the scene to check on the man and the bear.