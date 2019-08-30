A little bit of everything is expected during the Labour Day long weekend weather forecast in Vanderhoof.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures should remain seasonal for this time of year.

Meteorologist, Ross McDonald outlines what’s in store for the Nechako Valley.

“We’re going to start the weekend off on Saturday with partly sunny skies and it should remain dry with highs of around 20 degrees. However, we are going to see a low-pressure system come in from the Pacific and it is going to spread a little bit more cloud and a little bit more shower activity on Sunday.”

McDonald adds the conditions should continue to improve well after the holiday Monday.

“Sure enough we are going to build a strong ridge of high pressure beginning on Monday and we’ll really start to see the impact Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, as temperatures bump up above seasonal with mainly sunny skies.”

Overnight low’s during the long weekend will be around eight and ten degrees.