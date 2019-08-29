With the days getting shorter and the seasons changing, the Prince George RCMP would like to remind drivers and pedestrians to look out for each other.

According to the detachment, the northern capital sees a few of these incidents every year.

Cpl. Craig Douglass has a few tips for both groups on how to best avoid this issue.

“Take that extra time and make sure you have your headlights on early before the sun comes down and watch for pedestrians. Pedestrians also need to wear reflective clothing and they may need to make sure that the vehicles actually see them before stepping out and crossing the street.”

Douglass further explained how pedestrians need to be aware of there surroundings and to not assume anything.

“The big things is that pedestrians should not assume that cars will stop for them and even if it is there right of way, where they are at a crosswalk and the should be stopping but they may not stop so you need to make sure eye contact is made with the driver so that they see you.”

“As a driver, make sure that you are looking for pedestrians on the side of the road and if they are in the crosswalk, slow down well enough in advance so that they know you as a driver do see them and that they are safe.”

Fines are $167 for drivers who fail to yield to a pedestrian, however, there are also penalties for pedestrians caught jay-walking in Prince George.

The first day of fall is September 23rd.