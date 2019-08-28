Manitoba army reservist accused of being member of hate group missing

A Manitoba army reservist accused of being a member of a neo-Nazi group is now officially a missing person.

Master Corporal Patrik Mathews was last seen on Saturday. Last week, a media report linked the combat engineer to a neo-Nazi group and this week, the defence department announced Mathews had been relieved of his duties and would officially leave the Forces in the coming weeks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives opponents little time to block no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved to give his political opponents even less time to block a so-called no-deal Brexit before the October 31st withdrawal deadline.

The House of Commons was scheduled to break from early September until October 9th, but lawmakers had suggested they might stay in session because of the national crisis. However, Johnson has asked the Queen to give a speech outlining the government’s legislative agenda on October 14th.

Tropical storm Dorian nearing Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is facing its first major test of emergency preparedness since the devastation of hurricane Maria in 2017.

Tropical storm Dorian is approaching the U.S. territory at near-hurricane strength, and is expected to bring landslides, flooding and power outages to the island.

Concerns over for cases of severe respiratory illnesses linked to vaping

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health is urging respiratory specialists and hospital intensive care units to watch for cases of severe respiratory illnesses linked to vaping.

That’s as health officials in the U.S. investigate nearly 200 cases. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say there has been no sign of similar illnesses here.