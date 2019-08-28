Photo courtesy of, My PG Now

You can now add Prince George and Houston to the list of communities now feeling the pinch of the forestry downturn in BC.

On Tuesday, Canfor announced a production curtailment of 75 million board feet starting September 3rd and will run until the end of the year.

Its Houston, Polar, and Prince George mills will see the changes begin next week.

Canfor’s Plateau and Houston mills are expected to transition to a four-day workweek next month, which will remain in place until the market and economic conditions support a full operating schedule.

The curtailments are due to low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre.