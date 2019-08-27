CNC President Henry Reiser (left) and Board of Governors Chair Gil Malfair (right) | (Photo supplied by Vista Radio staff)

The five-year tenure of Henry Reiser as President of the College of New Caledonia ends on Saturday (August 31st).

Since accepting the role in 2014, the college’s financial health has seen a complete turnaround.

“We were able to stop sixteen years of cuts and 12 years of deficits into four growth budgets and expansion of programming.”

Over the past five years, $45 million dollars was invested into new buildings and redevelopment at the college’s six campuses.

Reiser told MyPGNow.com he’s also happy with the relationships he developed with first nations.

“I’ve been blessed with having relationships with a number of first nations people and to better understand culture and history.”

Developing a rapport with some key northern politicians have also been helpful to CNC, which includes the likes of Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris, and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad.

“One thing that I was able to do was to develop a very strong relationship with our MLA’s and got their support and made an effort to reach out and work with the Deputy Minister and the Advanced Minister of Education.”

He plans to enjoy retirement on his acreage on Chief Lake Road by hunting, fishing, and writing.

On Monday, CNC announced at a Board of Governors meeting Tara Szerencsi will be interim president until Dr. Dennis Johnston assumes the role on October 1st.