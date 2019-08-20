Burns Lake RCMP is looking for assistance after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

The incident happened on Thursday (August 15th) around 11:30 P.M. by Radley Beach.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP Media Relations officer told Vista Radio the victim was sitting on a bench at the time of the incident.

“An unknown man sat down beside her, the suspect put his hand on her back, she got up to leave and the man tried to stop her from leaving,” said Saunderson.

She was able to run away from the area and call the police. The RCMP were on the scene right away but could not locate the man.

Saunderson also released a description of the man they are looking for.

“He’s been described as a heavy set 5”5 to 5”10 individual, brown eyes, short dark hair on the sides with longer shaggy dark hair on the top of his head. The victim described him as possibly First Nations man. He was last seen wearing a red checkered plaid sweater with a black shirt and dark jeans,” said Saunderson.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Burns Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com