The Prince George RCMP struck it rich during a recent call.

Officers were called by a resident on Friday, where he noticed a stolen truck being driven near Highway 16 and Sykes Road.

Police then attended the area and located the vehicle at a home off the highway, which was occupied by a 57-year-old local man who was arrested and held in custody.

Once a search warrant was obtained, the RCMP discovered hundreds of other items including tools, vehicle parts, and pet supplies.

In all, the stolen items had a value of over 50-thousand dollars and investigators will attempt to locate the rightful owners of the stolen property.