If you were outside at any point during the weekend in Vanderhoof, there’s a good chance you might have gotten a little soaked.

According to Environment Canada, between eight to fourteen millimetres of rain fell in the area.

What was supposed to be another hot and dry summer has been anything but up to this point according to Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau.

“They sort of look at June, July, and August, and put all three months together and that’s when they determine whether it’s going to be warmer than normal or not but it really misses the finer details of the weather, I believe in June we had some dry stretches but certainly, July and August haven’t been like that.”

Charbonneau told MyNechakoValleyNow.com we can expect to see a little bit of everything as we begin another work week in the PG area.

“Going forward into this week, it’s likely going to be similar in amounts with Monday and Tuesday looking dry still with increasing cloudiness and then Wednesday is a day of showers tapering off on Thursday before coming back on Friday.”

She adds it’s certainly not looking like the hot and dry summer that’s was predicted as we head toward the second last week of August.