A 30-year-old Prince George man is in police custody following a break and enter in progress on Quinn Street early Thursday morning.

According to the RCMP, the incident occurred just after 1 am where the suspect fled the area in a stolen truck but was located fleeing behind a business along 15th Avenue and was arrested.

Cpl. Craig Douglass told MyNechakoValleyNow.com, now that the arrest has been made, they will now look at whether or not the suspect is connected to similar incidents in the city.

“This individual is only on the charge of one but it’s safe to say he is a suspect in the others and those investigations are continuing – we are happy he’s in custody and we believe these commercial breaks and enters will stop.”

He adds when they located the vehicle, a few items were found that may be connected to similar incidents from earlier in the week.

“There was evidence in that vehicle of cash boxes that had been stolen and ones that we believe that have been stolen from other properties and those investigations will continue.”

Police are also looking into a trio of businesses that were broken into on Wednesday with two incidents occurring along Continental Way near the BCR Industrial Site where the other took place along the 1400 block of 10th Avenue.

Earlier this week, the Prince George detachment warned of a spike in commercial break and enter incidents with 17 being reported over an eight-day span.

The RCMP are investigating an incident involving a stolen Ford F-350 truck from a business lot along the 700 block of 2nd Avenue.

The suspect appeared in court yesterday and will remain in custody until his next appointment on August 21st.

Some of the suspect’s charges include: