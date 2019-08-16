If you’re heading outdoors this weekend in Vanderhoof, you might want to pack an umbrella with you.

More rain is on tap for the Nechako Valley as temperatures are expected to be below seasonal ranging between 16 and 20 degrees.

Phillippe Alain-Bergeron is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It’s a fall like system from Alaska and the Yukon, which is barrelling through northern British Columbia and it will be reaching the central interior and thus affecting Prince George so you’ll have the rain beginning sometime in the morning.”

He adds the weather pattern for August has almost mirrored July.

“So far, we have recorded over 36 millimetres as the normal monthly total would be about 51.5 and of course, in July it was quite wet and this would be continuing that trend as we had over 92 millimetres in July while the normal monthly total is around 62.”

Bergeron expects the seasonal temperatures to return by late next week.