Opposition parties want emergency meeting over ethics commissioner’s report

A day after Canada’s ethics commissioner found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act over his handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair, opposition parties are demanding an emergency parliamentary committee meeting to go over the report.

Mario Dion found Trudeau improperly attempted to influence then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to end the criminal prosecution of the engineering giant. Conservative MP Peter Kent and New Democrat MP Charlie Angus are both requesting a briefing from Dion at an urgent meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee.

New survey shows Canadian men twice as likely to use post as women

Statistics Canada has found that men in this country are twice as likely to smoke pot as women.

New data from StatCan’s National Cannabis Survey shows 16 per cent of Canadians reported using pot in April, down slightly from the first three months of the year. The survey suggests men are more likely to use pot daily or weekly, and also more likely to use it for non-medical purposes.

Protests continue in Hong Kong

Senior police officials in Hong Kong say they’re not aware of any plans for the Chinese military to intervene in ongoing protests.

However, three officers who spoke on condition of anonymity admit they’re unsure if they would be informed of such action ahead of time. Protests that began in June have paralyzed parts of the semi-autonomous territory and led to more than 700 arrests.