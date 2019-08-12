Suspect killer’s father says he will not call his son a murderer

The sister of a slain American woman says the father of the suspect is not taking responsibility. Chynna Deese was found dead along with her Australian boyfriend in Northern B.C. The father of accused killer Bryer Schmeglesky said he refused to call his son a murderer until there is enough proof that his son is guilty. Schmeglesky and Kam McLeod were the subjects of a countrywide manhunt. It is believed their bodies were found last week, but RCMP has yet to confirm.

All flights cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport

Thousands of protesters have shut down the Hong Kong airport. All flights were cancelled today at one of the world’s busiest airports. Protesters have been staging mass rallies for more than two months calling for an independent inquiry into police conduct and democratic reform.

Epstein autopsy result not being released

The result of an autopsy on billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein is not being released. He was facing up to 45 years in jail on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges and had pleaded not guilty to accusations of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. There’s also word that Epstein was no longer under suicide watch when he killed himself in a Manhattan jail.