Unemployment rises in Canada as 25,000 jobs were lost last month

Canadians are making more money, but that is about the only positive from new data on jobs in the country. Statistics Canada said wage growth accelerated faster than it has in a decade over the last month. However, July also saw the unemployment rate rise to 5.7. It was boosted by the almost 25,000 jobs lost nationwide.

Trump promises NRA will be represented during gun regulation talks

The second amendment won’t be ignored as Washington responds to recent mass shootings. U.S. President Donald Trump promised the National Rifle Association its views will be represented while working to make the country safer. The NRA is literally sticking to their guns, saying any regulation would put law-abiding citizens in danger.

Canada offers tender to solve space junk problem

Apparently, space junk is a problem the Canadian government wants to tackle. It offered money to scientists to come up with a way to solve it. The Department of National Defence is joining with the Canadian Armed Forces to try and safely bring debris out of orbit that could collide with space systems.