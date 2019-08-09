RCMP waiting for DNA results to link manhunt suspects to B.C. homicides

Police hope to learn any additional information if autopsies positively identify two bodies found in Manitoba as the B.C. fugitives. RCMP want to solve the three homicides Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were wanted in connection with. DNA is being searched for on the bodies to link the suspects to those murders.

Canadians want to access health information electronically

The majority of Canadians want to embrace a more digital medical world regardless of putting personal information at risk. An Ipsos poll found over 80 per cent of respondents want to access their health data electronically. Almost three-quarters see a future with online doctor visits that will result in faster and more convenient treatment.

Violent protests lead to travel advisories to Hing Kong from multiple countries

Anyone travelling to Hong Kong should be extremely cautious. That is what the Canadian government said after issuing a travel advisory to the territory. Mass demonstrations have led to an increase in violent incidences. Australia and the U.S. are also warning their residents as demonstrations are happening with little or no notice.

Chase Bank clears all credit card debt to Canadian Customers

More sweet than bitter news for Canadians with Chase Bank credit cards. The new York-based company is wiping out all credit card debt for customers north of the border. As of last June, anyone with the cards was no longer in the red. The only downside is they are also cancelling the cards as they exit the Canadian market.

Free credit monitoring and identity theft insurance to those affected in Capital One Hack

The news might not be so good for Canadians using Capital One cards. CTV News reported that the company started contacting the millions affected by a data hack it experienced over a week ago. The breach exposed social security numbers and linked bank account information. The company is offering two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft insurance.