Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning (Photo supplied by Pixabay)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Vanderhoof.

A chance of showers or thundershowers could develop by this afternoon or this evening, which has the potential to bring wind gusts, heavy rain as well as thunder and lightning.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com on the developing situation.

“This afternoon we’re expecting showers or thundershowers to develop with the risk of a severe thunderstorm late this afternoon as well as this evening.”

He also describes the kind of damage a thunderstorm of this magnitude can cause.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury, also the strong wind gusts associated with a thunderstorm can toss loose objects and break branches off trees.”

A high of 27 degrees is expected for today.