Both Prince George and Vanderhoof police engaged in a 12 hour pursuit that began on Tuesday.

At around 6:30 pm, Vanderhoof RCMP were advised of a distraught man who had severely damaged a residence in the community and fled the home in a vehicle.

North District Media Relations Officer Madonna Saunderson said there was concern for the man’s well-being and officers immediately began to search for him.

They located the 27 year old Vanderhoof man travelling south on Highway 27, he did not stop after a short police pursuit so officers deployed the spike belt, which still did not deter him.

He came to a stop at a gas station, where he tried to take a parked car but was unsuccessful. He then turned his attention to a vehicle at the gas pump, the driver of which was inside the station. The suspect got in, ordered a woman out of the passenger seat and left the scene.

The suspect was spotted on 4th Street but fled before police could apprehend him. At 10:22 PM a Prince George officer observed the suspect at another gas station in Vanderhoof and tried to block the vehicle, however he managed to flee from police again.

He was eventually located in the parking lot of a local business at 6:45 AM on Wednesday August 7 2019 and arrested without further incident. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains.