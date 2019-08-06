Trump addresses mass shootings in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for solutions after two mass shootings killed over 30 people in the country over the weekend. He called the crimes barbaric but didn’t offer many details as to how he plans to prevent future incidents. He blamed mental illness and video games but didn’t say anything about harsher limits on firearm sales. Two more people succumbed to their injuries from the shooting outside an El Paso Walmart. The other was outside a night club in Ohio.

Abandoned boat not tied to B.C. murder suspects

The RCMP came up empty-handed after searching the Nelson River in Manitoba. Police were looking for signs of two suspects wanted in the deaths of three people in B.C. An aluminum boat was found abandoned on the river and police thought it could have been used by the suspects. RCMP says they won’t be conducting any more dives in the river.

Jason Kenney calls out Trudeau on Twitter

Alberta premier Jason Kenney had some harsh words for Justin Trudeau. He posted a message on Twitter that he doesn’t want to let Trudeau push Albertans “out of our country.” The premier claims residents are frustrated by an unfair deal they are getting in the federation. Kenney added he wanted to focus on separating Trudeau from the Prime Minister’s office.

Pregnant women can help their baby’s oral health with vitamin D

Healthy teeth start in pregnancy. CTV News reports that Danish researchers did a study where 300 women were given vitamin D once they reached 24 weeks and another 300 were given placebos. Once the children turned six-years-old, they went through dental exams. The kids born to mothers with the vitamin D doses had much better oral health.

National shortage of three cancer medications has hospitals scrambling for alternatives

Some doctors are concerned that Canada might run out of cancer treatment medication. According to the CBC, there is a national shortage of three drugs used to treat the disease. Doctors said it could start affecting patients throughout the country. Hospitals are apparently scrambling to find alternatives to combat the shortage.

Abnormally violent weekend in Toronto

Police are calling a shooting outside a night club in Toronto, very solvable. Five people were injured in the incident and police believe they should be able to find the person responsible considering the number of witnesses. Overall, 17 people were injured in Toronto shootings over the long weekend.