Mr. Golden Sun will finally peak out of the clouds as we get set for the August long weekend here in Vanderhoof.

However, the Nechako Valley will have to endure one more day of rain today (Friday) according to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Lisa Erven.

“We do have a low-pressure system moving through the province with some rain and becoming more showery in the afternoon but basically the trend for the long weekend is toward a drier forecast with temperatures starting to climb back above seasonal.”

The warmer weather will come during the back of half of the weekend on Sunday and Monday accompanied by sunny skies.

“It’s not our more typical ridge of high pressure that comes from the south bringing a pretty hot air mass to the province, this ridge is actually poking in from the Gulf of Alaska believe it or not and it’s finding it’s way into BC.”

Temperatures are expected to climb above seasonal starting tomorrow and then running until next week with predicted highs between 23 and 28 degrees.