The BC Wildfire Service reminds those in the Prince George area to be fire smart during the August long weekend.

Currently, there are no fire bans in place across the province as the wildfire season has been much quieter than the past two years.

However, Fire Information Officer, Kyla Fraser told MyNechakoValleyNow.com this is no time to not be pro-active when heading outdoors.

“Certainly that’s no reason to become complacent, especially as we are heading into the August long weekend, it’s a great time to head out into the outdoors and go camping or into the backcountry with family and friends, but when you are heading out we want to make sure they are taking every precaution they can to prevent human-caused wildfires.”

Fraser touched on what materials are needed when putting out a campfire.

“Making sure that you have a shovel or eight litres of water available so that you can properly extinguish your campfire and if you’re planning to leave the fire for any length of time making sure that it is cool to the touch and there are no embers that can ignite while your away.”

If you’re heading out with an ATV, the condition of your muffler should be checked and to clear any built-up grass or any other vegetation to ensure it doesn’t spark a wildfire.

Fraser adds while no campfire bans are in place right now, it’s best to respect any restrictions BC Parks and other groups may have in place.