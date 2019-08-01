ICBC and RCMP want to remind everyone to slow down as they put the pedal to the metal this long weekend.

Doug MacDonald, Road Safety Coordinator with ICBC, said due to more vehicles on the road they tend to see more accidents over the long weekend.

“We do have all of the highway projects happening, and people are going to be out trying to get to where they are going, but they need to remind themselves to give themselves enough time to get to where they are going.”

Last year 24 people were injured in 130 crashes throughout the North Central region.

MacDonald has a few tips to help drivers stay safe on the roads.

. Plan your route and check road conditions at drivebc.ca before you leave.

. Don’t speed up as someone is trying to pass you. Help the other driver get back into your lane by slowing down and making room.

. Be realistic about travel times. Long weekend travel can take longer due to congestion. Don’t rush to make up time – slow down to reduce your risk of crashing and arrive safely.

. Stay focused and avoid distractions that take your mind off driving and your eyes off the road. Distracted driving is one of the most common causes of crashes, so remember to leave your phone alone. If you’re a driver with less than four years of experience, you can sign-up to participate in ICBC’s upcoming telematics pilot project.

. Make a game of looking for motorcycles. Have every passenger guess how many motorcycles you’ll see during the drive and then count them as you go. It’s a great way to teach young drivers to look for motorcyclists.