The rainy weather we’ve become used to this month in Vanderhoof will be hanging on for at least a couple more days.

Residents can expect a chance of showers or thundershowers over the next 48 hours as we head into August.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Ross McDonald told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the preliminary numbers for July show a wetter month than normal for the area.

“You know, normally for the month of July we see around 62 millimetres of rain and right now we’ve seen around 76 thus far through July 29th, so certainly we’ve seen a spike in precipitation.”

He adds northern residents should enjoy more summer-like conditions during the BC Day long weekend.

“It should provide us with a mostly sunny weekend by the time we get to Sunday and Monday with temperatures climbing up above seasonal dare I say to about 24 on Sunday and 26 on Monday.”

Typically for this time of year, Vanderhoof sees a daily high of around 23 degrees.