Picture of the 2400 block of Burarrd Avenue where the BC Government cannabis store location is expected to set up shop (Photo supplied by Connor Svensrud, MyNechakoValleyNow.com staff)

A government-run pot shop is coming to Vanderhoof.

The District of Vanderhoof is just going over the final details as they will now join Prince George who will now have a legalized cannabis storefront.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen recently spoke with MyNechakoValleynow.com.

“We understand that the government is setting up a store in our main business district, I don’t have an exact opening date as of yet but I understand they are finishing off some things and it should be open in the next little while.”

He adds the local government thought long and hard what kind of a store the community was looking for and what location they wanted to put it in.

“What we sensed is that it needed to be a government-run store and that we needed to be very careful where the location was so that it was a long way away from schools.”

It’s expected to be located along the 2400 block of Burrard Avenue.