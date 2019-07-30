Legalized cannabis storefront to set up shop in Vanderhoof
Picture of the 2400 block of Burarrd Avenue where the BC Government cannabis store location is expected to set up shop (Photo supplied by Connor Svensrud, MyNechakoValleyNow.com staff)
A government-run pot shop is coming to Vanderhoof.
The District of Vanderhoof is just going over the final details as they will now join Prince George who will now have a legalized cannabis storefront.
Mayor Gerry Thiessen recently spoke with MyNechakoValleynow.com.
“We understand that the government is setting up a store in our main business district, I don’t have an exact opening date as of yet but I understand they are finishing off some things and it should be open in the next little while.”
He adds the local government thought long and hard what kind of a store the community was looking for and what location they wanted to put it in.
“What we sensed is that it needed to be a government-run store and that we needed to be very careful where the location was so that it was a long way away from schools.”
It’s expected to be located along the 2400 block of Burrard Avenue.