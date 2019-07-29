As expected, Mackenzie’s Conifex sawmill begins its two-week curtailment today (Monday).

The decision was made by the company due to high log costs and lumber market conditions.

Earlier this month, Isle Pierre Sawmill, 45 kilometres west of Prince George, announced it will be going down to one shift, resulting in the loss of 50 to 55 jobs.

Mackenzie’s Canfor sawmill is also under an indefinite closure.

