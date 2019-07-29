Vanderhoof residents might see a little bit of everything once again when it comes to the weather this week.

Sunny conditions may eventually make way for some rain showers and below-seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Matt Loney told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it should be a mixed bag.

“It’s kind of a variable week and below normal, we have an upper-trough coming in from the West Coast that’s been periodically being making its presence felt across BC for much of the summer and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime in the near future.”

Heading into August, the hot and dry conditions we’re used to seeing remains non-existent.

“This is a bit of a below seasonal summer so far, a ridge will typically build and break down from time to time where you would see more stretches of weather that are considered dry and fair. This summer, it’s been kind of the opposite.”

Temperatures for the entire week are expected to fall in the 18 to 22-degree range.