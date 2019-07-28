The National Energy Board has ruled against a local Smithers resident’s challenge of the provincial government’s approval of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

Mike Sawyer filed an application with the National Energy Board challenging the jurisdiction of the Government of BC to approve the project, believing it should have been assessed and permitted under federal jurisdiction.

In a Facebook post, Sawyer said the fight is not over yet, and he will be consulting legal counsel for the next step.

His challenge is based on the 1998 Supreme Court of Canada Westcoast decision and 2017 decision of the Federal Court of Appeal.

The CGL pipeline, in partnership with LNG, is estimated to generate $23 billion in public revenue over the next 40 years.

It is a single-line natural gas pipeline and will transport natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to LNG Canada’s facility in Kitimat.

CGL said in a news release they are pleased that the National Energy Board decided the project was provincially based.

The project is facing opposition from the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and its clans whose territory the pipeline will go through.