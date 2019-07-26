Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning (Photo supplied by Pixabay)

The wet July we’ve experienced so far in the Vanderhoof area will continue this weekend according to Environment Canada.

The Nechako Valley could be in for more thundershower activity today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) with highs ranging between 20 and 23 degrees.

Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi explained why the rainy forecast has been so dominant.

“Those troughs have been remaining over the Central Interior and they haven’t moved really maintaining some of the thunderstorm activity over the region.”

As for what we could see over the next 24-36 hours Kohanyi fills us in on when the showers could hit.

“It is going to be unsettled Saturday morning with a 70% chance of showers or thundershowers and in the afternoon we’re looking at some sunny breaks with a high of 20.”

Cloudy skies are anticipated for Sunday with a predicted high of 21 degrees.

The pattern isn’t expected to change anytime soon as more showers are in the forecast next week.