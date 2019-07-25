Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted by the RCMP in connection to a trio of deaths in Northern BC, (Photop supplied by the BC RCMP)

Update 9:50 AM

Police in Manitoba have locked down the community of Gillam and are now looking in wooded areas within the community.

Gillam is located 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

As the search for two teens continues, the investigation into the recent Northern BC deaths remains open.

Police can confirm that the man discovered deceased on July 19th at a Highway pullout about two kilometres south of the vehicle fire south of Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37 is 64-year-old Leonard Dyck from Vancouver, BC.

Nineteen-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, have now been charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder for in relation to his death.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for both McLeod and Schmegelsky.

RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

There are concurrent investigations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba into the sightings reported to the police of the two suspects.

Saskatchewan detachments had received reports of the suspects being spotted in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on July 21.

On July 24, Manitoba RCMP confirmed the RAV4 the pair were travelling in, was recovered on fire in the Gillam area on the evening of July 22.

A photo of Leonard has been released and police are expanding their request for any additional information from anyone who may have spoken to him during his time in northern BC.

Tiplines also remain open in support of Dyck, Lucas Fowler, and Chynna Deese homicide investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291.