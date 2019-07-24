Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre CEO Tracy Calogheros accepting a donation from Owner of Prince George Recycling and Return Centre Austin Kim on May 15, 2019 |(Photo supplied by Sawyer Bogdan, MYPGNow.com staff)

Tracy Calogheros is taking another stab at the Cariboo-Prince George riding ahead of the fall election.

She has been acclaimed and will represent the Federal Liberal party for the second time.

Calogheros was the runner-up in the 2015 federal election to Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

She told MyNechakoValleyNow.com a more collaborative approach is key if the country wishes to be successful.

“I am definitely no shrinking violet and as I said, collaboration is the future of politics. If we are going to have a bright future on the global stage Canada has to be able to work as a unit rather than hiding themselves off into tribes.”

Calogheros believes a more inclusive approach in Ottawa is best for all parties.

“Ardent partisanship is tearing this world apart all around us, and something that I am not is partisan. While I might run under the Liberal flag I certainly believe there are good ideas in all party platforms and all age groups.”

“While Mr. Doherty has certainly done his job, the fact of the matter is that mudslinging and partisanship back and forth across the aisle is not conducive to a collaborative approach and I think that rural Canada has that collegial and collaborative approach that the federal government can learn from.”

Based on the results of the last election, she came away very pleased with the outcome, despite not winning and feels the party has what it takes this time around to steal the seat.

“It became very clear that the Central Interior is not a Conservative stronghold but I think the party has decided to put more attention to be paid in this area, given that I had some success last time out, I thought I would give it another go.”

“Over 60% of the voters in this riding didn’t vote Conservative in the last election and they are looking for an alternative option.”

Tracy is also the CEO of the Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre in Prince George, a job she has held since 2003.

The 2019 election is set for October 21st.