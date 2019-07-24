The Prince George-Cariboo region saw their fingerprints all over the latest Crime Severity Index numbers put forth by Stats Canada.

PG went from 11th to the 17th in terms of its crime rate when comparing 2017 to 2018.

The biggest reason for last year’s decline was the lack of homicides in the northern capital where we had one last year compared to four in 2017.

Analyst Warren Silver recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“Our crime severity index is based on how severe the crime is, there really isn’t a crime more severe than homicide. Because it is weighted so heavily I would say that is a large contributor to your decrease.”

However, there were a few other categories in PG that also dipped downward.

“All of your assaults have gone down for the most part and your total use of firearms has gone down by 40%.”

Quesnel recorded the highest crime severity index in BC and the third-highest in Canada while Williams Lake wasn’t too far behind ranking seventh in the country.

The index numbers are for populations over 10-thousand people.

Prince George’s violent crime severity index also dropped by 14.5% in 2018 from the previous year.

North Battleford, Saskatchewan had the top crime severity index in Canada with a rating of 384.57.