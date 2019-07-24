Suspects in B.C. murders may have made it as far as Manitoba

Two teen suspects in the killings of three people in Northern B.C. are still on the run. The RCMP said they may have made it as far as northeast Manitoba, in the Gillam area and continue to move east. Last week, a couple was found shot to death on the Alaska Highway. Four days later, and 400 km away, a man was found dead near a burning camper.

Electoral official told to review date voters hit the polls due to Jewish holiday

If you marked down the federal election on your calendar, you might need some white-out. Canada’s electoral official is reviewing the date because it falls on a Jewish holiday. October 21st is Shemini Atzeret when orthodox Jews aren’t allowed to work or vote. Federal law states election day can’t be any later than the 21st.

Beyond Meat’s claim its burgers are healthier than meat versions is under debate

Experts are questioning whether the plant-based Beyond Meat’s burger it is healthier than traditional beef patties. A nutritionist told CBC that there isn’t enough research to back the claim that is a better option. Beyond Meat patties, on average, have more calories and sodium then generic frozen bought meat burgers.

Scientific study to find out if transgendered females have an unfair athletic advantage

The first big study is being launched to find out how transitioning and hormone therapy affects athletic performance. According to the CBC, a Canadian researcher is involved. She hopes science will settle the debate over whether transgendered females have an unfair advantage when competing against cis women.