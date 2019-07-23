Police searching for two suspects in murder of tourist couple and another man

RCMP in B.C. have dropped a bombshell in the case of a murdered tourist couple and another man.

They say the suspects in the killings are a pair of young men who were previously regarded as missing persons. The Mounties now say 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are on the run and were last spotted in northern Saskatchewan. Last week, a 23-year-old Australian man and his 24-year-old American girlfriend were found shot to death on the Alaska Highway, and four days later a man was found dead over 400 kilometres away with a burning camper van nearby.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates new UK prime minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer are among Canadian leaders congratulating Boris Johnson for winning the British Conservative leadership, making him prime minister designate.

He will be sworn in Wednesday.

Companies given until the fall to send in bids to build new fighter jets

Canada is giving companies including Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Boeing until this fall to send in their bids to build 88 fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The jets would replace the aging fleet of C-F-18s, which have been in service for more than 35 years.

Summer of wild weather so far in Alberta

It’s been a summer of wild weather in Alberta.

Environment Canada has tracked 18 probable or confirmed tornadoes, beating the 30-year average of 12.