A return to more seasonal conditions is on the horizon for Vanderhoof as the rainy weather begins to let up.

Showers are expected today (Friday) with a high of 16 degrees with the sun finally peeking out Saturday and Sunday with temperatures of 21 and 23 degrees, putting us back on track for this time of year.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Chris Emond recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“There is an upper-ridge building in from the east it’s making its way partly over from Alberta into British Columbia but then there is a trough from off the coast, which would put Prince George and Vanderhoof on the boundary of the two systems so it’s not clear which one will win.”

As for the rainy start to July we’ve experienced up to this point, Emond states it’s a much-needed reprieve from the hot and dry conditions, which contributed to the wildfire activity.

“The last couple of July’s have been quite dry, what’s been responsible this July is an upper-trough that’s been sitting across the central part of the province and that’s really more typical of June weather and we’ve been getting it through July so it’s been unsettled with showers and plenty of thunderstorms.’

The warmer weather should continue into Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies.