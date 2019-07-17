The 400 employees at UNBC represented by CUPE Local 3799 are with a new deal for the next three years.

UNBC and the union have successfully ratified the agreement that falls within the provincial government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

The employees being represented service a wide range of areas including academic program support, information technology, finance and administration, student counseling, facilities, maintenance, security, and support staff at the Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre.

Members of CUPE 3799 put pen to paper on June 27, with UNBC’s Board of Governors ratifying the agreement on July 11.

“Our CUPE employees are valued members of the UNBC community and play an integral role in the daily operations at the University. I am pleased that both parties were able to reach a fair and equitable agreement that reflects the union’s interests while balancing our fiscal realities and strategic priorities,” said UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks.

With the terms of the agreement, employees will have two per cent compensation increased each year of the agreement. They’ll also be handed better access to training and development funding that will improve service delivery for students. Increased paramedical reimbursements are also being included, from $10 to $30 per visit.

“The other thing we’re proud of is that we’ve updated the collective agreement to ensure there’s 100 per cent gender neutrality in terms of how things are described,” Barb Daigle, UNBC’s Interim Vice-President of Finance, People, Organization Design, and Risk told MyPGNow. “That was something we were pleased to work with them on.”

The collective agreement covers the period of July 1, 2019, to July 1, 2022.