(‎Dale C Sherstobitoff‎ via BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group/Facebook)

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible residents in the Chilcotin who may have been impacted by flooding.

The Ministry of Public Safety announced today assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments.

The Cariboo Regional District said while it currently appears damage to residential homes is minimal, there are significant impacts to outbuildings, hayfields, irrigation channels, and fencing.

A high streamflow advisory for the Chilcotin River was lifted yesterday by the River Forecast Centre.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok, My Cariboo Now