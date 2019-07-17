Thunderstorm sends lightning over the City of Prince George | (Supplied by My PG Now.com staff)

Have those umbrellas handy.

More wet weather is on the way for Prince George as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for today (Wed).

Meteorologist Louis Kohanyi recently spoke with MyPGNow.com

“In terms of amounts, we’re looking at about 10 to 20 millimetres of rain today and the winds are going to be from the south around 20 kilometres an hour gusting up to 50.”

“With the severe thunderstorm watch in effect, there’s the potential of some of the thunderstorms to become severe and that would be for this afternoon where it could produce large hail, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts.”

These storms also have the potential of producing large hail.

Conditions are expected to clear up on Thursday with a high of 17 degrees.