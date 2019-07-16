We have some bad news when it comes to Ford Truck owners in Prince George.

According to the local RCMP, seven vehicle thefts involving the style of the truck have taken place across the city with two of the thefts occurring at the BCR Industrial site while two other incidents saw the stolen trucks recovered in the Dome Creek area near McBride.

Corporal Craig Douglass spoke with MyPGNow.com on the recent theft spike.

“We go through peaks and valleys with ford truck thefts and generally they are in relation to particular thieves that may be in and out of custody and essentially this is their vehicle of choice.”

Douglass adds the periodic spikes aren’t uncommon and has some advice for fellow Ford owners in the northern capital.

“We are in the middle of a spike and there have been some arrests recently so hopefully this dies off but we want to warn anyone that owns a Ford to use immobilizers or an anti-theft device and take precautions.”

It’s pretty safe to say the warmer weather during the summer months leads to culprits more willing to steal vehicles of this kind compared to the wintertime where the conditions are much cooler.

“Certainly, we have different types of crime that occur more predominantly depending on the season. In the winter, we have more residential type crimes and in the summer months we have thefts from vehicles as well as thefts of vehicles do increase in the summer months.”

Here is the list of incidents reported to police over the past two weeks involving Ford Trucks: