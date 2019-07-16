Attention all Ford owners in PG, thieves like your trucks
(Photo supplied by the Prince George RCMP)
We have some bad news when it comes to Ford Truck owners in Prince George.
According to the local RCMP, seven vehicle thefts involving the style of the truck have taken place across the city with two of the thefts occurring at the BCR Industrial site while two other incidents saw the stolen trucks recovered in the Dome Creek area near McBride.
Corporal Craig Douglass spoke with MyPGNow.com on the recent theft spike.
“We go through peaks and valleys with ford truck thefts and generally they are in relation to particular thieves that may be in and out of custody and essentially this is their vehicle of choice.”
Douglass adds the periodic spikes aren’t uncommon and has some advice for fellow Ford owners in the northern capital.
“We are in the middle of a spike and there have been some arrests recently so hopefully this dies off but we want to warn anyone that owns a Ford to use immobilizers or an anti-theft device and take precautions.”
It’s pretty safe to say the warmer weather during the summer months leads to culprits more willing to steal vehicles of this kind compared to the wintertime where the conditions are much cooler.
“Certainly, we have different types of crime that occur more predominantly depending on the season. In the winter, we have more residential type crimes and in the summer months we have thefts from vehicles as well as thefts of vehicles do increase in the summer months.”
Here is the list of incidents reported to police over the past two weeks involving Ford Trucks:
- On July 2nd at approximately 8:30 PM, a 2002 Ford E-250 van was reported stolen from Great Street in the BCR Industrial site. The unoccupied van was recovered on Quince Street on July 7th. A generator and bike were located in the van, however, neither have been reported stolen. Investigation continuing.
- On July 6th at approximately 1:30 PM, a 2003 Ford F-350 pick-up was reported stolen from Great Street in the BCR Industrial site. A Honda 6500 generator was in the back of the truck at the time of the theft. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered on Upland Street in Prince George on July 7th. The investigation is continuing.
- On July 7th at approximately 1:30 PM, a 1999 Ford F-450 pick-up was reported stolen from the parking lot of a pulp mill on Landooz Road in Prince George. The vehicle was recovered in Dome Creek (McBride Detachment area) on July 9th as part of an ongoing property crime investigation where three people were arrested.
Last Monday (July 8th), a 2006 white Ford F-350 pick-up with BC license plates JT3436 was reported stolen from a parking lot on Recplace Drive in Prince George. This vehicle has not yet been recovered.
- Also on July 8th, a 2015 white Ford F-350 pick-up was reported stolen from a parking lot on George Paul Lane in Prince George. This truck was also recovered in Dome Creek (McBride Detachment area) on July 9th as part of an ongoing property crime investigation where three people were arrested.
- On Saturday, just after 10:00 AM, a 2000 burgundy Ford F-350 dully pick-up with BC license plate HR7739 was stolen from a parking lot on Range Road in Prince George. This truck has yet to be recovered.
Also on Saturday, police received a report of a stolen 2011 Grey Ford F-250 pick-up with BC licence plate LE2360. The truck had been stolen from a residence on the 2800 block of the John Hart Highway in Prince George the day prior (Friday). The truck had a snow plow attachment on the front. This truck has yet to be recovered.