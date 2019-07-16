NASA plans to put humans back on the moon in five years

The first woman astronaut is set to walk on the moon. It has been 47 years since human’s last visited our only natural satellite and NASA wants to send a man and woman back in five years. Some are saying the goal too ambitious. The CBC reports it is being called the Artemis program and NASA said there will be a permanent human presence this time.

Quebec, B.C. and Nova Scotia expected to get military ship maintenance contract

One-third of the $1.5 billion maintenance contract on Canadian warships is expected to be awarded to a Quebec shipyard. The Globe and Mail reported that cabinet Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will make the announcement at the Davie Shipyard, just south of Quebec City. B.C. and Nova Scotia are the other rumoured locations.

Sixty-million children were not full vaccinated over the last three years

As preventable diseases increase around the world, the UN is concerned about vaccination rates. The AFP reported that the United Nations said 20 million children missed potentially live-saving shots in 2018. The World Health Organization adds the number has increased over the last three years with almost 60 million total children not fully vaccinated over that span.

Canadian family doctors turn down abortion pill training session

Canadian physicians aren’t keen on making it easier for women to get prescribed the abortion pill. The Globe and Mail reported that a group representing family doctors in the country rejected an offer from an organization to train them on the pill. The goal was to make it more available to women so they didn’t have to go through other healthcare providers.

Social media and television causing depression in youth, no video games

It isn’t just screen time causing depression in adolescents, but what they are doing on those screens. CTV news cited a study from the University de Montreal which found that social media and television promote idealized images of the lives of young people which causes depression in those watching. Video games, one the other hand, didn’t have the same effect.